Timemania 1682 raffles R$20.7 million today; see how to bet

Whoever hits the seven dozen of the contest number 1682 of Timemania, scheduled for today, will be entitled to an estimated prize of R$ 20.7 million. The draw will also award a team of the heart.

In the latest edition of Timemania, drawn on August 26, no bet matched all the numbers drawn (07-17-20-28-52-57-75), causing the maximum prize to accumulate. GAMA-DF was the winning team at the time.

How do I enter the next Timemania draw?

You need to place a bet of ten numbers, plus the team of the heart, at the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. Each contest draws seven numbers and a team of hearts. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How much does it cost to bet on Timemania?

There is only one way of betting: 10 numbers and the heart team. For this you pay R$3.00.

And what are my chances of winning at Timemania?

As there is only one way to bet, the chance of taking the top prize, with seven hits, is one in 26,472,637. To match six numbers, the chance is one in 216,103. The heart team is easier: one in 80.

This one content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.