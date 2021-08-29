Tite calls up nine players for the Brazilian national team, replacing names who play in England, Spain and Italy

THE Brazilian Team will return to the field next week, by the Playoffs, after failing in the Copa America. On September 2, 5 and 9, the team will take the field against Chile, Argentina and Peru, respectively. The game against the Chileans will be in Santiago, while the other two will take place in São Paulo and Recife.









Due to the obligation to make quarantine after returning to the countries, the leagues of England, Spain and Italy did not allow their players to be released to play in South America. This happened not only in the Brazilian team, but in other teams. With that, the coach Tite had to call new players, and that happened this Friday (27).

Goalkeepers Éverson (Atlético-MG) and Santos (Athletico), defender Miranda (São Paulo), midfielders Edenílson (International), Gérson (Olympique) and Matheus Nunes (Sporting), and forwards Hulk (Atlético) were called. -MG), Malcom (Zenit) and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

Some of these names are old acquaintances of the Brazilian fans. Miranda was in the Brazilian team throughout the cycle for the 2018 World Cup, in which he was a starter and performed well. Hulk, in turn, returns to the national team after five years, having played for most of this period in Chinese football.

Edenílson and Matheus Nunes were called up for the first time, while Santos and Malcom have just won the gold medal at the Olympic Games. Gérson is called up for the first time by Tite, while Vinícius Júnior returns to the national team after being part of the Copa América group.