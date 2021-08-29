Today’s horoscope: August 29, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Sunday, August 29, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Good morning to raise your illusions and future plans for the couple or close. Everyone will pay close attention to what you say and will accept, it’s your day to show all your power and strength.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 49-48-37-97-28-71-62
Bull
From your look will come a special magnetism full of mystery and passion. If you play the game well, you’ll have a perfect result, don’t miss out on opportunities and today you’ll conquer heaven.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 32-26-30-9-2-52-3
Twins
You will experience a lot of activity in your daily task that will be compensated with excellent results. If you undertake a new love, life will smile on you, your heart will be full of illusions that will come true.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 69-80-91-70-40-84-90
Cancer
They will increase your desire for expression, especially in the field of love. Your vital attitude will not be easily understood by your environment, be patient, diplomacy and firmness will be your weapon.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 20-0-77-8-61-7-27
Lion
If you feel a degree of anguish, don’t lock yourself into the problem and break the silence. If you isolate yourself, you will have loneliness and depression, you will look for happy people, and you will share all your illusions more.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 57-11-34-96-17-19-66
Virgin
Don’t put off your homework for tomorrow, especially for love’s sake. If you have responsibilities, hurry up to fulfill them. Raise your batteries, today is your day to prove everything you’re worth and more.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 14-65-88-38-93-23-10
Lb
You will be very surrounded and will be a center of attraction, admiration and even care from many people. Today society is with you, it will support you in whatever you decide, enjoy the day.
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 51-41-98-55-76-4-95
Scorpion
Beware of the responsibilities you take on today, watch everything carefully, try to promise less and act more or you will find yourself in confinement. Your erotic magnetism will be maximal at night.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 46-6-31-75-82-86-85
Sagittarius
Good morning to expand your social circle and receive from that person who attracts you everything you want. Luck and your magnetism won’t let you pass, but today you don’t rush, step by step in everything.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 44-79-63-73-50-5-22
Capricorn
The actions you rigidly take today will not be profitable and satisfying. One made of lime and one made of sand would be the most appropriate formula to follow, patience. Chance will be a good surprise.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 67-59-13-43-36-45-72
Aquarium
With your gift of intuition, you can discover today a hidden enemy that on more than one occasion has damaged your image, become strong in everything. Take care of your diet and rest, although love won’t let you.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 78-89-16-68-60-42-53
Fishes
Don’t get carried away by others’ praise and focus on your own goals and objectives. Every push you give will be paid by a thousand. Money not expected by chance or an investment arrives.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 54-99-35-64-94-33-24
