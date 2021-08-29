Tonico breaks ‘imperial muzzle’ and suffers punishment · TV News

With Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) traveling to the Northeast in Nos Tempos do Imperador, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will relive a past fight with the almighty. He blames the monarch for being “kicked” by his father and locked up in boarding school. The public will see that the deputy gave the nobleman a beating when the two were children in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The scene is scheduled to air in this monday (30) in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. After their reunion, Tonico will become the emperor’s enemy in politics. He will fight for the interests of farmers, going against the rights of the Indians and the abolition of slavery.

The imperial delegation organized by the Marquis of Caxias (Jackson Antunes) was to stay at Eudoro’s house (José Dumont). But the repressed of your future son-in-law will find a way to “close” the property with an infestation of fleas and ticks. In fact, he will sabotage the farmer and offer his house to the authorities.

Pilar’s father (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be upset, but he will remember the emperor’s visit to the State of Bahia when he was still a tomboy. At the time, it was his friend Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim), Tonico’s father, who hosted the monarchs. You will remember the fight that the deputy had with the nobleman at the time.

violent boy

An unprecedented flashback will air. Pedro, Tonico and other boys, all between the ages of five and ten, will appear playing in a garden. The emperor and the deputy will fight with wooden swords. Pedro will drop his friend’s gun, and the other boys will laugh at the loser.

Tonico will get angry, he will look angrily at Pedro, who will have his back to him celebrating his victory. The Bahian, furious, will push the emperor, who will fall to the ground. Not satisfied, the violent boy will come at him and start punching him. In the images, the boys will scream while Pedro will be beaten a lot, and Tonico will hit him angrily.

“Nonsense. Who never fought in childhood?”, will minimize the deputy. “Your father said you were overdone. Because of that pinimba, my compadre even lost the position he was going to get in the capital and the title of baron. Ambrósio never resigned himself”, commented Eudoro.

“He sent me to boarding school, he never wanted to see my asses again. A spiteful old man, God rest his soul, but Painho was a bad animal. And since then, I’ve never seen Dom Pedro. That’s good for a base of about 30 years “, will say the character of Alexandre Nero.

“What if the Emperor remembers you? Imagine, coming face to face with the bitch who broke the imperial nose of him,” Dolores’ father (Júlia Freitas) will think. “He won’t remember. Imagine. Could it be that the emperor has not forgotten me, has he?” asked Tonico, appearing proud of having beaten up the ruler of Brazil.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

