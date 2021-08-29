Turman loses 2 points for illegal hits, but wins at UFC Vegas

The first Brazilian in action on the UFC Vegas 35 card, event held this Saturday (28), Wellington Turman faced veteran Sam Alvey on the night’s preliminary card and reversed the negative streak of two losses in the organization. However, before having his arm raised, the athlete almost put everything to lose by being punished twice in the third and last round.

After getting the better of most of the referees in the opening two rounds, Turman received two negative points for using illegal strikes in the final round and ended up taking the win at the slightest advantage in a split decision that angered the American.

Without winning since June 2018, Alvey left the Octagon unhappy, complaining about the slips, while the Brazilian rival celebrated the triumph with his team. As a result, the American lost his sixth fight in the last seven appearances at the event. In turn, Turman won again and now has a record of three defeats and two victories in the organization.

The fight

Right at the beginning of the confrontation, the Brazilian athlete clinched, took his opponent to the grid and started to try takedowns in a row for two minutes. However, Alvey worked well on defense and escaped unharmed. Then the fighters exchanged mid-range blows and a few more clinch moments until Turman finally managed to take it down in the final seconds. Assault caught and of little force. Turman 10 x 9 Alvey.

In the second stage, the Brazilian’s advantage was even greater. Aggressive, the athlete walked forward at all times and invested in the variety of his kicks. Attacks to the head, legs and body undermined the American’s resistance, who seemed to have no option to reverse the outcome. Turman 20 x 18 Alvey.

With the combat score almost drawn, a series of mistakes made by the 25-year-old from Curitiba almost put everything to lose. With two points removed in less than a minute due to illegal blows applied (fingerprint in the eye), Turman needed to speed up the pace to ensure the minimum advantage in the assault and guarantee the victory that was practically guaranteed. Turman 28 x 27 Alvey.

