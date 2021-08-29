UK withdraws troops from Afghanistan but leaves hundreds of Afghans behind | World

The United Kingdom concluded this Saturday (28) its operation to withdraw from Afghanistan after leaving a flight with its last soldiers in the country and said it regretted not having been able to evacuate hundreds of Afghan collaborators.

The Defense Ministry tweeted that “a final flight carrying British Armed Forces personnel left Kabul”, message accompanied by a photo of soldiers looking tired boarding the plane.

Hours earlier, the UK had sent its last plane to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan and devoted its last efforts to evacuating the remaining diplomatic and military personnel before the August 31 deadline for the departure of US troops.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked everyone who participated in the operation and noted that in at least two weeks 15,000 people had been evacuated.

“I want to thank all those involved and the thousands who have served there over the past two decades,” he said in a message on social media.

The commander of the armed forces of the United Kingdom, General Nick Carter, said the withdrawal operation “went off as well as possible” but that it was “dismal” not to have “been able to take them all out”. Carter estimated the number of eligible Afghans who were not evacuated to be “in the hundreds.”

Defense Minister Ben Wallace had previously estimated that between 800 and 1,100 Afghans eligible for relocation under the UK scheme “didn’t” get out.

One of the last to leave Kabul was the British director of animal charity Nowzad, Paul or “Pen” Farthing, whose campaign to evacuate 200 cats and dogs on a privately chartered plane has sparked controversy in the UK.

“We are relieved to confirm that Pen and Nowzad’s animals left Afghanistan in the afternoon and are safe,” the organization reported on Twitter.

Farthing’s insistence on taking the animals out while many Afghans stayed behind, including some Nowzad employees, was widely criticized in the UK.