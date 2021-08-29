Ultimatum, React to Trailer Record

Trailer of the new Spider-Man broke a record that was once the Avengers

Earlier in the week, Spider-Man: Away from Home broke the record for most-watched trailer in the first 24 hours, a brand that once belonged to another Marvel movie, the epic Avengers: Endgame.

As expected, the directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Tom Holland not just in two Avengers movies but also in the drama Cherry – Lost Innocence, commented on the incredible record on Instagram. Check out:

“This is more like BRINGING the record home. You’re rocking, Tom Holland!”

Holland in turn responded to the filmmakers’ post, saying: “All my love, guys!!!”

The previous record for most-watched trailer in a one-day period was set by Ultimatum more than two years ago, when the trailer had 289 million views. No Return Home did 355.5 million of views, surpassing not only the record holder but also making more than half the number of views in the trailer for Far from home, previous film in the Spider-Man franchise.

It makes perfect sense that it is No Return Home to break that mark, since since Avengers: Endgame a movie doesn’t generate so much expectation. Fans all over the world are very excited to see how Aranha’s previous films will fit into the plot, with the possibility of the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield hovering over the launch.

Spider-Man: No Return Home arrives at the cinemas on the day December 16th.

