Understand why it’s harder to get a car in transport apps

Passengers complain about the delay and cancellation of races by app drivers

Dissatisfaction with race cancellations has increased among transport app users. Many report that calling a car has become a stressful task, and that it needs to be done well in advance, at the risk of delays due to the delay in getting a car.

Users report waits of nearly an hour and dozens of cancellations before boarding.

Throughout this week, the Folha BV spoke with dozens of application drivers, who reported what has caused this problem for users. The main one is because the platform’s drivers are selecting the most profitable races due to the high price of fuel.

Petrobrás raised the prices of gasoline and diesel oil, which became 6% and 3.7% more expensive, respectively, at the refineries. The readjustment took place after consecutive months of high oil prices. According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in Roraima, the average price is R$5.6.

??To be able to stay in profit at the end of the month, we need to avoid the ??shorts??, these ??little necks??. Is it a matter of survival?, said one of the drivers, referring to short runs, which generate a lower profit for drivers. As this information only appears after accepting the race, many cancel right away.

In addition to the price of fuel, he claims that the amount of fares paid by consumers and passed on to drivers is “little”. ??Uber pays us very little in short races. There are races where we get almost R$ 2. Fuel has already increased several times and the fare hasn’t??, he pointed out.

This strategy adopted by drivers does not contravene company guidelines. At Uber, for example, drivers, called partners by them, are free to decide on which days and times to drive, who drives on busiest days and times has a greater chance of earning more.

Regarding the fares passed on to drivers, Uber said that it operates in a dynamic and flexible travel intermediation system and that, therefore, it seeks to consider, on the one hand, the needs of partners and, on the other, the reality of consumers, ? ?in view of the balance between supply and demand??.