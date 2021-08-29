US and 97 other countries say Taliban has secured safe exit for foreigners from Afghanistan | World

Born in the country, as long as they are authorized to travel abroad, they may also leave the territory.

Last Friday (27), Taliban head of negotiation, Sher Mohammed Abas Stanekzai, announced that the fundamentalist group would not prevent anyone from leaving Afghan territory, regardless of nationality or relationship with the United States during the war between the two countries.

With the return to power after 20 years, the Taliban are trying to present a more open and moderate image. The population, however, fears the repetition of the fundamentalist and brutal regime imposed between 1996 and 2001.

Nearly 114,400 people, including 5,500 US citizens, have flown out of Afghanistan since 14 August.

NATO and the European Union have asked for an extension of the initial Aug. 31 deadline to get all Afghans eligible to receive Western protection.

France and the United Kingdom will defend on Monday (30), at a meeting at the UN Security Council, the creation of a “safe zone” in Kabul. The objective is precisely to allow the continuity of humanitarian operations, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

“This would establish a framework for the United Nations to act as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Many countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Canada and Australia, have already completed their withdrawal operations.

Countries that signed the communiqué

The document is signed by representatives of the governments of: