US Corrects Information to Say Single Explosion in Kabul bombing | World

The United States Armed Forces said on Friday (27) that the attack on Thursday (26) outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, was carried out with a bomb, and there were not two explosions, as there were been said earlier.

General Hank Taylor said during a press conference this Friday (27), that it is not known how the information that there were two explosions was passed.

ISIS-K: Islamic State’s branch in Afghanistan suspected of being responsible for attack in Kabul

It was the spokesman for the US Armed Forces, John Kirby, who had stated on a social network that there were two explosions — the second would have happened near a hotel or even inside the establishment.

This Friday, Taylor corrected the information: “I can confirm that we do not believe there was a second explosion in or near the hotel,” he said.

Taylor said that in messy and dynamic events like these, eventually, information is reported with problems. “We thought it was important to correct the data with you here,” he said.

Alert for new attacks

The armed forces also said there could be more attacks like the one on Thursday. “We still believe there are threats,” Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Thursday’s attack was claimed by the Afghan arm of the Islamic State extremist group. According to US media, 180 people died in the attack.

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan by planes since 14 August. Taylor said another 5,400 are still at the airport, waiting to leave the country.

The United States, which has set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war, will be able to airlift people “until the last moment,” Taylor said.

In the 24 hours before 3:00 am in Washington, 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on 89 US and allied flights, he said.