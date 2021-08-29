US reveals identity of 13 military killed in Kabul airport bombing | National Newspaper

The US Department of Defense revealed this Saturday (28) the identity of the 13 soldiers killed in the attack in Kabul. Some were still babies when the Afghan war began.

“They are heroes. They sacrificed themselves to serve America’s highest ideals and save lives,” President Biden said.

The 13 US military personnel killed in the Kabul bombing were very young. They listened to the stories of veterans who participated in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

For ten years, the Americans had been leaving Afghanistan, where they had only a small force that was not fighting, only advising the country’s army. Those young soldiers were brought to Kabul only to help with the withdrawal of Americans, their allies, and Afghan partners.

Biden recalled that it was their bravery and altruism that allowed 117,000 people at risk to leave the country safely. They spent the day on Thursday (26) guarding the main airport gate.

Thousands of desperate Afghan civilians tried to enter. But only those who had a visa for the United States could pass. Young soldiers entered the crowd to find and rescue these Afghans. That’s when the Suicide terrorist detonated the vest with 12 kilos of explosive. More than 170 Afghans died.

Life is over for the 13 American military as well. The oldest, 31-year-old Darin Taylor Hoover. Johanny Rosario, 25, was in charge of searching women and girls.

Daegan William-Tyeler Page was 23 years old, and according to his relatives, he was eager to return home after serving in the Marine Corps.

Five were 20 years old. They were born in the same year that the United States invaded Afghanistan – after the attacks of September 11, 2001. But they did not live to see the end of that story.

Ryle McCollum, 20, got married in February and was already going to be a father. Arrived in Afghanistan two weeks ago for the withdrawal operation. Maxton Soviak, 20, played football. Kareem Nikoui, 20, had wanted to be a Marine since he was a child.

Nicole Gee, 23, told her father that she was having the best time of her life helping women and children to leave the country. Gee appeared in a photo holding a baby posted by the US Department of Defense amidst the chaotic retreat. She spent 24 hours taking care of the child. A week later, he died in the attack.