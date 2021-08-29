Vaccination against Covid: 60.32% of Brazilians are partially immunized; more than 28% completed the vaccination schedule | Vaccine

More than 60% of Brazilians are partially immunized, that is, they took the first dose of vaccines against Covid. Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (28) show that 128,671,178 vaccines were applied, corresponding to 60.32% of the population.
Those who are fully immunized, that is, who have taken both doses or a single dose of vaccines, are 60,096,566 people, which corresponds to 28.17% of the population.
Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 188,843,674 doses applied in the country.
Due to a correction of duplicate numbers referring to the first dose applied in São Paulo, the state’s dose data appear with 355 thousand less vaccines applied compared to the data released on Wednesday (25).
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (43.15%), São Paulo (35.77%), Rio Grande do Sul (34.66%), Espírito Santo (31.56%) and Santa Catarina (28.61%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (71.13%), Rio Grande do Sul (65.75%), Federal District (64.69%), Mato Grosso do Sul (63.93%) and Santa Catarina (63.64%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 128,671,178 (60.32% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 60,172,496 (28.21% of the population).
- Total doses applied: 188,843,674 (84.27% of the doses distributed to the states)
- They released new data (22 states and the DF): ES, RR, MS, PA, RO, GO, SC, PE, AP, AL, PB, RN, TO, MT, PI, SP, DF, RS, AM, MA, SE, BA, RJ
- Released data from previous days (4 states): AC, CE, MG, PR
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC: 1st dose – 456,320 (50.32%); 2nd dose – 183,498 (21.48%; single dose – 11,335
- AL: 1st dose – 1,753,084 (52.09%); 2nd dose – 738,501 (23.56%; single dose – 54,364
- AM: 1st dose – 2,267,340 (53.1%); 2nd dose – 854,749 (21.05%; single dose – 44,193
- AP: 1st dose – 397,633 (45.31%); 2nd dose – 120,627 (14.86%; single dose – 9,820
- BA: 1st dose – 8,449,777 (56.39%); 2nd dose – 3,590,843 (25.66%; single dose – 254,785
- EC: 1st dose – 5,113,159 (55.33%); 2nd dose – 2,107,821 (24.57%; single dose – 162,670
- DF: 1st dose – 2,001,612 (64.69%); 2nd dose – 761,410 (26.42%; single dose – 56,082
- ES: 1st dose – 2,502,542 (60.91%); 2nd dose – 1,182,434 (31.56%; single dose – 114,029
- GO: 1st dose – 4,002,752 (55.54%); 2nd dose – 1,689,178 (23.44%; single dose – 0
- MA: 1st dose – 3,571,330 (49.93%); 2nd dose – 1,377,964 (20.74%; single dose – 105,769
- MG: 1st dose – 12,733,245 (59.47%); 2nd dose – 5,161,294 (26.33%; single dose – 476,124
- MS: 1st dose – 1,815,208 (63.93%); 2nd dose – 990,274 (43.15%; single dose – 234,729
- MT: 1st dose – 1,930,317 (54.11%); 2nd dose – 696,983 (22.02%; single dose – 88,678
- PA: 1st dose – 3,862,513 (44.01%); 2nd dose – 2,195,464 (25.01%; single dose – 0
- PB: 1st dose – 2,396,394 (59.03%); 2nd dose – 893,004 (23.53%; single dose – 62,338
- PE: 1st dose – 5,394,063 (55.75%); 2nd dose – 2,234,509 (24.88%; single dose – 172,991
- PI: 1st dose – 1,760,343 (53.52%); 2nd dose – 699,500 (22.77%; single dose – 49,360
- PR: 1st dose – 7,213,482 (62.2%); 2nd dose – 2,802,834 (26.89%; single dose – 315,551
- RJ: 1st dose – 10.001.685 (57.27%); 2nd dose – 4,347,774 (26.74%; single dose – 322,702
- NB: 1st dose – 2,090,675 (58.71%); 2nd dose – 802,047 (24.07%; single dose – 55,129
- OR: 1st dose – 1,000,734 (55.13%); 2nd dose – 386,537 (21.29%; single dose – 0
- RR: 1st dose – 267,272 (40.95%); 2nd dose – 78,512 (13.51%; single dose – 9,641
- RS: 1st dose – 7,496,647 (65.38%); 2nd dose – 3,609,313 (34.07%; single dose – 297,548
- SC: 1st dose – 4,670,180 (63.64%); 2nd dose – 2,099,844 (28.61%; single dose – 0
- SE: 1st dose – 1,400,631 (59.9%); 2nd dose – 478,997 (22.19%; single dose – 39,942
- SP: 1st dose – 33,179,682 (71.13%); 2nd dose – 15,540,577 (35.77%; single dose – 1,144,459
- TO: 1st dose – 808,085 (50.27%); 2nd dose – 298,014 (20.39%; single dose – 29,714
How many doses each state received until August 26
- AC: 842.183
- AL: 3,298,140
- AM: 4,064,600
- AP: 779,990
- BA: 14,856.328
- EC: 9,183,188
- DF: 3,228,226
- ES: 4,521,330
- GO: 7,285,540
- MA: 6,801,710
- MG: 22,886,764
- MS: 3,123,640
- MT: 3,462,748
- PA: 7,898,350
- PB: 3,835,220
- PE: 9,456.260
- PI: 3,085,180
- PR: 11,997,130
- RJ: 18,296,626
- RN: 3,730,760
- RO: 1,527,718
- RR: 610,638
- RS: 13,205,536
- SC: 7,938,290
- SE: 2,323,620
- SP: 50,836,178
- TO: 1,522,710
- Total doses: figures released by state governments.
- Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.