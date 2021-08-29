Vaccination against Covid: 60.32% of Brazilians are partially immunized; more than 28% completed the vaccination schedule | Vaccine

More than 60% of Brazilians are partially immunized, that is, they took the first dose of vaccines against Covid. Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (28) show that 128,671,178 vaccines were applied, corresponding to 60.32% of the population.

Those who are fully immunized, that is, who have taken both doses or a single dose of vaccines, are 60,172,496 people, which corresponds to 28.21% of the population.

Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 188,843,674 doses applied in the country.

Due to a correction of duplicate numbers referring to the first dose applied in São Paulo, the state’s dose data appear with 355 thousand less vaccines applied compared to the data released on Wednesday (25).

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (43.15%), São Paulo (35.77%), Rio Grande do Sul (34.66%), Espírito Santo (31.56%) and Santa Catarina (28.61%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (71.13%), Rio Grande do Sul (65.75%), Federal District (64.69%), Mato Grosso do Sul (63.93%) and Santa Catarina (63.64%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

188,843,674 (84.27% of the doses distributed to the states) They released new data (22 states and the DF): ES, RR, MS, PA, RO, GO, SC, PE, AP, AL, PB, RN, TO, MT, PI, SP, DF, RS, AM, MA, SE, BA, RJ

ES, RR, MS, PA, RO, GO, SC, PE, AP, AL, PB, RN, TO, MT, PI, SP, DF, RS, AM, MA, SE, BA, RJ Released data from previous days (4 states): AC, CE, MG, PR

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC: 1st dose – 456,320 (50.32%); 2nd dose – 183,498 (21.48%; single dose – 11,335

AL: 1st dose – 1,753,084 (52.09%); 2nd dose – 738,501 (23.56%; single dose – 54,364

AM: 1st dose – 2,267,340 (53.1%); 2nd dose – 854,749 (21.05%; single dose – 44,193

AP: 1st dose – 397,633 (45.31%); 2nd dose – 120,627 (14.86%; single dose – 9,820

BA: 1st dose – 8,449,777 (56.39%); 2nd dose – 3,590,843 (25.66%; single dose – 254,785

EC: 1st dose – 5,113,159 (55.33%); 2nd dose – 2,107,821 (24.57%; single dose – 162,670

DF: 1st dose – 2,001,612 (64.69%); 2nd dose – 761,410 (26.42%; single dose – 56,082

ES: 1st dose – 2,502,542 (60.91%); 2nd dose – 1,182,434 (31.56%; single dose – 114,029

GO: 1st dose – 4,002,752 (55.54%); 2nd dose – 1,689,178 (23.44%; single dose – 0

MA: 1st dose – 3,571,330 (49.93%); 2nd dose – 1,377,964 (20.74%; single dose – 105,769

MG: 1st dose – 12,733,245 (59.47%); 2nd dose – 5,161,294 (26.33%; single dose – 476,124

MS: 1st dose – 1,815,208 (63.93%); 2nd dose – 990,274 (43.15%; single dose – 234,729

MT: 1st dose – 1,930,317 (54.11%); 2nd dose – 696,983 (22.02%; single dose – 88,678

PA: 1st dose – 3,862,513 (44.01%); 2nd dose – 2,195,464 (25.01%; single dose – 0

PB: 1st dose – 2,396,394 (59.03%); 2nd dose – 893,004 (23.53%; single dose – 62,338

PE: 1st dose – 5,394,063 (55.75%); 2nd dose – 2,234,509 (24.88%; single dose – 172,991

PI: 1st dose – 1,760,343 (53.52%); 2nd dose – 699,500 (22.77%; single dose – 49,360

PR: 1st dose – 7,213,482 (62.2%); 2nd dose – 2,802,834 (26.89%; single dose – 315,551

RJ: 1st dose – 10.001.685 (57.27%); 2nd dose – 4,347,774 (26.74%; single dose – 322,702

NB: 1st dose – 2,090,675 (58.71%); 2nd dose – 802,047 (24.07%; single dose – 55,129

OR: 1st dose – 1,000,734 (55.13%); 2nd dose – 386,537 (21.29%; single dose – 0

RR: 1st dose – 267,272 (40.95%); 2nd dose – 78,512 (13.51%; single dose – 9,641

RS: 1st dose – 7,496,647 (65.38%); 2nd dose – 3,609,313 (34.07%; single dose – 297,548

SC: 1st dose – 4,670,180 (63.64%); 2nd dose – 2,099,844 (28.61%; single dose – 0

SE: 1st dose – 1,400,631 (59.9%); 2nd dose – 478,997 (22.19%; single dose – 39,942

SP: 1st dose – 33,179,682 (71.13%); 2nd dose – 15,540,577 (35.77%; single dose – 1,144,459

TO: 1st dose – 808,085 (50.27%); 2nd dose – 298,014 (20.39%; single dose – 29,714

How many doses each state received until August 26

AC: 842.183

AL: 3,298,140

AM: 4,064,600

AP: 779,990

BA: 14,856.328

EC: 9,183,188

DF: 3,228,226

ES: 4,521,330

GO: 7,285,540

MA: 6,801,710

MG: 22,886,764

MS: 3,123,640

MT: 3,462,748

PA: 7,898,350

PB: 3,835,220

PE: 9,456.260

PI: 3,085,180

PR: 11,997,130

RJ: 18,296,626

RN: 3,730,760

RO: 1,527,718

RR: 610,638

RS: 13,205,536

SC: 7,938,290

SE: 2,323,620

SP: 50,836,178

TO: 1,522,710

Total doses: figures released by state governments.

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).