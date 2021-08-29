Vasco squad: related by Lisca, Leandro Castan will be the main news against Ponte | Vasco

Vasco ended Lisca’s first “full week” of training this Saturday morning, at CT Moacyr Barbosa. And the preparation for this Sunday’s duel, against Ponte Preta, in São Januário, had as its high point the recovery of Leandro Castan, who is confirmed in the starting lineup and will have Miranda as a defender.

+Attacker goes to court for reinstatement in Vasco to heal injury; alternative requested is payment of BRL 268 thousand

+Led by MT and Juninho, Vasco thrashes Cruzeiro with three goals from Vinícius at the Under-20 Brazilian Championship

Totally free of edema in the semimembranosus muscle of the right thigh, suffered in the first half of the victory by 1-0 over Vila Nova, the Vasco captain completed the week of training without limitations.

1 of 2 Leandro Castan started his transition at Vasco’s CT — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco.com.br Leandro Castan started his transition at Vasco’s CT — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco.com.br

With Romulo and Morato suspended and Sarrafiore in isolation for testing positive for Covid-19 last Wednesday, Andrey and Galarza compete for a spot in the middle alongside Bruno Gomes and Marquinhos Gabriel. Gabriel Pec is quoted to form an attack with Léo Jabá and Cano.

In order to keep the group motivated until the last minutes before the matches, Lisca has been mixing players a lot during the last training sessions and has only disclosed the squad to the athletes during the lecture he gives on the days of the games.