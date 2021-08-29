Verstappen also spoke with Masi about Norris’ F1 accident.

Max Verstappen was extremely focused on the final stages of qualifying for the Belgian GP, ​​he said at the post-race press conference. The driver also said that he had already spoken to Michael Masi (FIA racing director) about the red flag situation in qualifying.

“In Q3 you have to risk a little more, but in the rain you have to be a lot more careful than when it’s dry,” Verstappen told the press. “If you brake or enter too late, you waste a lot more time. Looking back, I like that now, but once in the car, you have to be really focused. You too can screw it up. It’s not easy.”

Sebastian Vettel yelled into the radio at the start of Q3 that there really should be a red flag. That didn’t happen and a few moments later Lando Norris crashed heavily into the tire barrier. Verstappen, like Vettel himself, had a brief conversation with Masi.

“Maybe we should have stopped a few seconds earlier, because it was already raining heavily. When I came to the press conference I had already talked to Masi because I stopped by his office. Seb was there too. The situation with Lando didn’t go well, but all the other sessions went well,” said Verstappen.

Communication between the FIA ​​racing director and the drivers will again be very important on Sunday. There are already plans to improve the contact. “We, as drivers, can go over what can and cannot be done. If possible, we keep running, and if it’s raining a lot, we ask for a red flag. We try to help Michael too. He’s inside and he can’t understand exactly the conditions either,” he concluded.