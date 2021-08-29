Verstappen wins Belgium GP behind safety car due to heavy rain. Russell is 2nd

The Belgian GP that didn’t happen. This Sunday (29), after a long delay, a lot of waiting and a lot of indecision, the race at Spa-Francorchamps could not be held due to the complicated track conditions.

The rain was present throughout the weekend, but it fell harder on this day of competition. At first, activities were delayed due to the very wet track, and after the presentation lap behind the safety-car, there was a red flag.

More than 3 hours and 10 minutes after the original time in Belgium, the restart was once again authorized and for a contest shortened to 39 laps. The drivers stood in single file behind the safety car for a few laps before the race was once again stopped with a red flag.

In the end, the race direction decided not to resume the GP and ended it, with Max Verstappen taking the victory, George Russell finishing second and Lewis Hamilton completing the podium. The riders only scored half of the points.

Check out how [não] was the Belgian F1 GP:

Following the entire weekend, the Sunday of the Belgian GP dawned with a lot of rain and difficult conditions. In fact, the temperatures were quite low with the thermometer indicating 12ºC and the asphalt reaching 15ºC, with the wind blowing at less than 1 km/h.

Even before the start, the race had its first casualty. During the reconnaissance lap, Sergio Pérez escaped at turn 6, the Les Combes, and hit the protective wall, damaging the right front suspension and not running the GP.

Minutes before the lights went out, the race direction indicated that the exit would take place behind the safety car. The reason was the large amount of water accumulated in Spa-Francorchamps and increased rainfall.

The Belgian stage brings some important marks for some riders on the grid. While Daniel Ricciardo reaches race number 200, Lando Norris and George Russell line up for their 50th F1 races.

After 25 minutes of delay in relation to the original time, the pilots left for the grid formation lap. On radio Lewis Hamilton said the track was slippery, while Max Verstappen said he was further away from the safety car because of the conditions.

After the presentation lap, however, and with several drivers indicating the difficult conditions, Michael Masi red flagged. With that, all drivers were back in the pits.

In a lot of uncertainty and waiting later, it was announced that the race would start at 18:17 local, 13:17 Brasília. The prediction was for a race shortened to just 39 laps and with only half of the valid points.

In the end, there were four laps behind the safety car, another red flag, drivers back to the pits and the end of the race. With that, Verstappen secured the victory, George Russell took the podium for the first time and Lewis Hamilton closed the top-3.

Check out the result of the Formula 1 Belgian GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda)

2) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes)

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

4) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes)

5) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

6) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda)

7) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault)

8) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

9) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes)

10) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

11) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault)

12) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

13) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

14) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes)

15) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda)

16) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari)

17) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari)

18) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

19) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

20) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda)