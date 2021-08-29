Video: Camera helped Civil Police to unravel the death of a musician in the Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador

RIO — A surveillance camera installed at Posto 7 helped police officers from the Capital Homicide Precinct (DHC) to identify two men suspected of participating in the death of 41-year-old publicist, businessman and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile in the Park Girl from Ipanema, in Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio, at dawn on the 10th. The equipment caught the victim entering the place, arguing with the homeless, who had suffocated him, and then had his belongings stolen by them , who fled then. The body was found early in the morning by military police officers from the 23rd BPM (Leblon).



Equipment caught musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile near homeless people, who, according to investigations, had argued with the victim, suffocated her and stolen her belongings.

The images, which O GLOBO had exclusive access to, show Sérgio entering the Park at around 1:34 am. Seven minutes later, he appears next to Pablo Francisco da Silva, 20, and Flavio Lima de Mello, 29. The two, homeless people who usually sleep in the region, would have played a joke with the musician, who didn’t like the music. teasing and responded gruffly. Soon after, Sérgio appears in the videos entering the cave at the site.

‘I lived to tell’: ‘My son named himself Arpoador Pirate and believed that there was his territory’

At 1:46 am, the video shows Flavio Lima de Mello also entering the cave. Two minutes later, it is Pablo Francisco da Silva’s turn to accompany him. At 1:54 am, the two suspects appear crouched, stealing Sergio’s wallet and cell phone. Then they flee the scene.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



According to DHC assistant delegate Cassiano Conte, Pablo was arrested on Avenida Francisco Bhering and said that Flavio, who remains at large, gave Sergio a rear-naked choke. The first has a notation for the crime of theft. Against the two, temporary arrest warrants were issued by judge Angélica dos Santos Costa, who was on duty this Saturday, the 28th.

Survey: Musician found dead in Arpoador entered Garota de Ipanema Park when the place was already closed

Sérgio was reportedly left at home by his girlfriend, around 10:30 pm on the 9th, on Rua Bulhões de Carvalho, in Copacabana. He never entered the apartment and would have gone straight to the vicinity of the Park, 1.2 km and six minutes away on foot, where he used to meditate frequently. He reportedly headed towards the beach and, about three hours later, entered the Garota de Ipanema. Although the gates to the space are open at 6:00 am and closed at 5:00 pm daily, broken gates allow free access for regulars at any time.

Agents from the Crime Scene Group (Gelc) of the DHC carried out an investigation on the corpse still in Arpoador. The body presented lesions as if it had been dragged, close to a rock with an approximate height of three meters. That region is a point of drug consumption and prostitution, especially during the night. He was taken to the Medico-Legal Institute (IML), and he was identified through papilloscopic forensics.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

“My great love left me today. I’m heartbroken”, wrote the singer on her Instagram profile Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Sérgio and his girlfriend, actress, singer and producer Carla Daniel Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Advertiser, businessman and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile and his girlfriend, actress Carla Daniel Foto: Reproduction / Instagram The couple practicing pilates. Moments of routine shared on social networks Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Sérgio Stamile, 41, and Carla Daniel. Businessman was found dead in Garota de Ipanema Park Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Advertiser, businessman and musician, known as Pirata do Arpoador, with his girlfriend, Carla Daniel Foto: Reproduction / Instagram Sérgio Stamile and Carla Daniel Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Sérgio Stamile and Carla Daniel Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Sérgio Stamile and Carla Daniel Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The autopsy report indicated the musician’s cause of death as undetermined. According to the professor of Legal Medicine at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), expert Nelson Massini, the result would rule out that the fall of the stone had caused a fatal injury. With the inconclusive report, complementary tests are being carried out on the victim’s blood to define what caused or contributed to the death.