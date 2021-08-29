Vinicius Jr is praised by a Spanish newspaper, who dreams of a possible partner with Mbappé

After the stumble in the last round, the Real Madrid traveled to Benito Villamarín this Saturday (28) to face the Betis by the third round of Laliga and came out with a 1-0 victory, thanks to a great goal from Carvajal.

But one of the names most valued by the Spanish press was Vinicius Júnior. The newspaper Brand praised the young Brazilian in his assessments, talking about his ‘command’ in Ancelotti’s attack.

“The Brazilian started and led Ancelotti’s attack against a Betis that wasted its moments of dominance, especially in the first half”, wrote the daily, which also made a point of highlighting the fact that the 20 shirt had left Hazard on the bench.

“Vinicius took the headline in the announcement of the eleven incumbents. With the crowd on fire because of Mbappé, the Brazilian broke down the door on two nights in August and downgraded Eden Hazard,” he said.

In addition, with the headline ‘dreaming’ with a duo with Mbappé, the daily also praised Vinicius’ performance in defensive actions, being more active for the team.

“One of the most active players so far. A nuisance every time he catches the ball and a worker in defensive actions. Although it decreased a little over the minutes, it lubricated the machine again to drive the Betis defense crazy”, concluded.