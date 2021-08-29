Waiting for Fiat Pulse, VW tinkers with Nivus versions on the 2022 line

O Volkswagen Nivus had the 2022 line announced by the automaker. And even though there are some good news, the model suffered a major loss. That’s because the Comfortline version is no longer equipped with the standard VW Play multimedia center, being replaced by a plastic plug on the panel.

Now, the entry-level version of the SUV starts at R$ 104,060. Although it doesn’t have the multimedia center, it now has the eight-inch digital panel as standard equipment. As an option, VW offers two packages for this model, and the “Interactivity”, with a price of R$ 1,830, offers the Composition Touch multimedia center.

The R$ 4,580 Play & Tech package, on the other hand, adds the 10.1-inch VW Play multimedia center, adaptive cruise control, in addition to wireless charging for cell phones, which is the other novelty of the Nivus 2022 line.

Nivus Highline

For R$ 120,690, the most complete version of the car comes standard with the brand’s most sophisticated multimedia center developed in Brazil. It already comes standard with the wireless charger for cell phones, in addition to the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, called by VW Active Info Display.

There is no optional equipment for the fuller version of the SUV. However, Volkswagen offers the package that includes a black roof and wheels with a dark finish. It costs R$1,760.

GTS color

Previously exclusive to the Polo and Virtus GTS line, the Biscay Blue color will be available as an option on both Nivus versions, being offered for R$ 1,585.

With the changes to the Nivus range, VW prepares the model for the imminent debut of the Fiat Pulse, which should reach the market within one to two months, operating in a price range similar to that of the crossover.