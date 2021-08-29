where to watch, game schedule, lineups

This Saturday (28) is the day of clashes in the 18th round of the Brasileirão Serie A and Palmeiras host Athletico-PR at Allianz Parque at 9 pm Brasília time.

The two teams are separated by 7 positions in the table, with Palmeiras being the vice-leader of the competition with 32 points and Athletico-PR the 9th place with 23 points. Seeking to get closer to the leader Atlético-MG, the team from São Paulo comes from a defeat to Cuiabá in the last round, playing at home by 2 x 0. Verdão’s last defeat added to two others in a row previously and Galo’s draw opened a difference even bigger for the team from Minas Gerais. There are 6 points of the leader for Palmeiras.

Athletico-PR lost to Corinthians in the last round by 1 x 0, however, comes motivated by the victory over Santos in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. However, in Brasileirão is with 4 consecutive defeats. Hurricane also achieved success in the Sudamericana and advanced in the competition.

Where to watch Palmeiras x Athletico-PR

Tonight’s match will be broadcast on TNT, TNT Sports Stadium and HBO Max streaming service.

Palmeiras x Athletico-PR squads likely

palm trees

Verdão, led by Portuguese Abel Ferreira, comes with the complete squad and can use the 4-2-4 scheme and make the team more offensive. There are still doubts about some lineups that are doubtful for the match, but the coach will have to make changes in midfield.

The probable line-up of the coach for this match against Athletico-PR is as follows:

Weverton;

Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Renan;

Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu;

Wesley and Ron.

Athletic-PR

Hurricane suffers the absence of defender Thiago Heleno, and may thus have Zé Ivaldo or Lucas Fasson in the position. A novelty in the team is the return of the center forward Guilherme Bissoli, who did not play against Santos due to having already played in the Copa do Brasil for another club. Who gives the place to the player is Renato Kayzer.

The probable line-up of coach António Oliveira is as follows:

Saints;

Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo and Abner;

Richard, Christian and David Terans;

Léo Cittadini, Jader and Bissoli.

Arbitration

The match will be refereed by Leandro Pedro Vuaden, who will have Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza as assistants. The video referee is Daniel Nobre Bins. All are from Rio Grande do Sul. The fourth referee is Douglas Marques das Flores from São Paulo.