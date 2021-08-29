where to watch, likely lineup and time

Palmeiras and Athletico-PR face off today, Saturday, August 28 (08/28), for the 18th round of Serie A of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The match will be played at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP), at 9 pm ( Brasilia time).

The clash will be broadcast live on TNT, a paid television channel, and on the HBO Max streaming service. Check where the match will be played, how to watch, the probable line-up of each team and the refereeing at the end of the text.

Palmeiras starts the 18th round of Serie A in the vice-leadership of Serie A. Alviverde has 32 points in 17 games played. There are ten wins, two draws and five defeats in the competition, with six wins, two setbacks and one equality as home team.

Athletico-PR occupies the 9th place, totaling 23 points added in 16 matches played. Hurricane has seven wins, two draws and seven defeats in the competition, with three wins and five setbacks as a visitor.

Palmeiras vs Athletico-PR live: where to watch the broadcast

TNT: for customers with pay-TV service

HBO Max: for customers with subscription streaming service

Brasileirão Serie A 2021 – Palmeiras x Athletico-PR

Probable lineup

palm trees

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Renan (Piquerez); Danilo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Athletic-PR

Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo (Lucas Fasson) and Abner; Richard, Léo Cittadini and David Terans; Nikão (Fernando Canesin), Jader and Bissoli.

Arbitration:

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

When will it be Palmeiras x Athletico-PR

Today, Saturday, August 28 (08/28), at 9 pm (Brasilia time)

Where will it be Palmeiras x Athletico-PR

Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

