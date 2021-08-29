where to watch, likely lineups, game schedule

This Saturday (28) Grêmio hosts Corinthians for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. The match will be at the Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre at 9 pm Brasília time. The two teams are in very different situations in the competition and the home team needs a win to get out of the Z-4 ​​nightmare.

Tricolor dos Pampas comes from a shameful defeat in the Copa do Brasil, when they were thrashed by Flamengo 4 x 0 and with one more player, playing at home. Although the team is still in the relegation zone of Brasileirão, they managed two victories in the last rounds, beating Cuiabá away from home by 1 x 0 and Bahia by 2 x 0. The team’s place in the table is 17th with 16 points. If they win, the team leaves the relegation zone and gives the Z-4 ​​place to Fluminense.

Corinthians is in 6th place in the table and fights to enter the G-4 at the top of the table. In the last games the team was also successful by beating Ceará 3 x 1 in the penultimate round and Athletico-PR in the last 1 x 0.

Where to watch Grêmio x Corinthians

The match that takes place at Arena do Grêmio at 9 pm will be broadcast by Premiere FC to pay-per-view subscribers.

Probable Grêmio x Corinthians lineups

Guild

Coach Felipão’s Grêmio goes into the field with the possible return of defender Geromel. In case it happens, he will make the defense duo with Kannemann. But Felipão can keep Ruan and Rodrigues initially. There is a doubt about the midfield, as the coach did not make it clear from the tactical scheme whether he will keep Lucas Silva or put Campaz in the position.

Felipão’s likely squad to start the game against Corinthians is as follows:

Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Geromel (Ruan), Kannemann (Rodrigues) and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva (Campaz) and Villasanti; Ferreira, Alisson and Borja.

Corinthians

The Timon commanded by Sylvinho has some uncertainties and embezzlements that can interfere a lot in the squad. Full-back Fagner is still out after pains in his calf and gave his place to rookie Du Queiroz. Another key player in the articulation of plays that will be out of the match is midfielder Adson, with an injury to his left leg. One of the options is Renato Augusto, another acquisition of the team, but he has not yet played as a starter, even though he played two matches.

Sylvinho’s likely lineup for this match is as follows:

Cássio, Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Roni and Giuliano; Marquinhos (Renato Augusto), Gustavo Mosquito and Jô.

Arbitration

The referee of the game is Ricardo Marques Ribeiro, with assistants such as Guilherme Dias Camilo and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza. The video referee will be Emerson de Almeida Ferreira. All are from Minas Gerais.