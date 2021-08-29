where to watch, likely teams and embezzlements

Vasco back to the field this Sunday for the 21st round of Serie B, the second of the competition’s return. Without winning for three rounds, the cross-Maltino had a week off to train and needs to start a sequence of positive results to join the G4. With this, the team receives the Ponte Preta, at 4 pm, this Sunday, in São Januário. Macaca, in turn, tries to distance themselves even more from the Z4 and win the first away from home.







In the first round, Vasco and Ponte Preta drew 1-1 at Moisés Lucarelli (Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco) Photo: Throw!

Coach Lisca should make some changes in relation to the team that lost to Operário (PR), in Paraná. He will have the return of the experienced Leandro Castan, who has recovered from edema in the semimembranosus muscle of the right thigh and is available. Besides him, forward Daniel Amorim should be on the bench, after also returning from an injury.

On the other hand, Vasco will not be able to count on four athletes from its squad. Midfielder Michel is still out of the game due to muscle problems and is once again missing the team. Besides him, Romulo took the third yellow card and Morato was sent off at the end of the game in Ponta Grossa. the argentinian Sarrafiore will also not be on the field, as he tested positive for Covid-19.

It is worth remembering that young Juninho and MT returned to the Under-20 team at the option of the Football Department. both acted in the fourth defeat to Nova Iguaçu, by Carioca, inthe rout over Cruzeiro, for the Brazilian Championship of the category.

On the Ponte Preta side, coach Gilson Kleina will gain some reinforcements for this Sunday’s duel. Right-back Kevin is back from suspension and the reinforcement Marcelo Hermes is regularized and can make his debut with the Campinas team shirt. Midfielder Camilo will not be on the field, as he felt pain in his knee.

Ponte Preta also brought the defensive midfielder Yago Henrique, but the captain hinted that the player does not yet have the physical conditions to make his debut in São Januário. The team won three of the last four games and managed to leave the Z4 behind. The quest now is to keep the streak positive after a bad first turn.

DATASHEET

VASCO x BLACK BRIDGE

Date/Time: 8/29/2021, at 4 pm

Local: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

Video Arbitrator: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Where to watch: TV Globo, Premiere, real time THROW!

VASCO (Technician: Lisca)

Vanderlei, Léo Matos, Miranda, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Andrey (Galarza), Bruno Gomes and Marquinhos Gabriel; Léo Jabá, Gabriel Pec and Cano.

Embezzlement: Michel (injured), Rômulo (third yellow), Morato (expelled) and Sarrafiore (Covid-19).

Suspended: Romulus and Morato

Hanging: Daniel Amorim and Bruno Gomes

PONTE PRETA (Technician: Gilson Kleina)

Ivan, Felipe Albuquerque, Cleylton, Thiago Lopes and Rafael Santos (Marcelo Hermes); André Luiz, Vini Locatelli (Léo Naldi) and Fessin; Niltinho, Moisés and Rodrigão.

Embezzlement: Rayan and Fábio Sanches (muscle injuries) and Camilo (knee pain)

Suspended: nobody

Hanging: Vini Locatelli