where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 38 points conquered, Atlético-MG once again returns to the field for a duel away from home. Starting at 8:30 pm (GMT) this Sunday, the team led by coach Cuca will face Red Bull Bragantino, fourth, with 31 points, in a duel scheduled for Abi Chedid.

Owner of the house, Maurício Barbieri’s team will have two absences: the first is defensive midfielder Raul, with a knee injury; the other is midfielder Lucas Evangelista, with muscle problems.

On the other hand, defender Léo Ortiz, recovered from covid-19, is once again an option and should return to the starting lineup, forming a duo with Fabrício Bruno.

Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG, in turn, comes from a 1-1 draw with Fluminense and is trying to win again in the most important competition in the country. Without Jair, injured, and Allan, suspended, Cuca will have three good news for this Sunday’s duel (29).

Recovered from injury, right-back Mariano should start among the eleven. Defender Nathan Silva, who did not play on Thursday, having already played in the Copa do Brasil for Atlético-GO, is back. Striker Diego Costa, hired two weeks ago to strengthen the offensive sector, can make his debut for the club from Minas Gerais.

Idol in Chelsea-ING and Atlético de Madrid-ESP, the 32-year-old from Sergipe has never played an official match on Brazilian soil. Despite having arrived with star status, he must start in the reserve bench and be activated with the ball already rolling, in the final minutes of the second stage.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Sportv and also by Première.

O UOL Score broadcasts the duel in real time.

place and time

The game is scheduled for the Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, and starts at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Probable escalations

Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar; Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo. Technician: Maurício Barbieri

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Matías Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

Referee

Ramon Abatti Abel, from Santa Catarina