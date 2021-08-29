where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Vasco and Ponte Preta face off this Sunday (29), at 4 pm, in São Januário, for the 21st round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The two teams are not in comfortable positions and are looking for victory to start a resumption of competition.

The Cruz-Maltino team, with 28 points, started the round in 11th position and wants to get closer to the G4, while Macaca, which has 22 points and 15th place, wants to move away from the relegation zone.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast by Globo and Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place in São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro, without a public due to the care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 4pm.

Probable lineups:

Vasco: Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Miranda, Leandro Castán and Zeca; Andrey, Bruno Gomes and Galarza; Marquinhos Gabriel (Gabriel Pec), Léo Jabá and Cano. Technician: Stripe

black Bridge: Ivan, Felipe Albuquerque, Thiago Lopes, Cleylton and Rafael Santos; André Luiz, Vini Locatelli and Fessin; Moses, Niltinho and Rodrigão. Technician: Gilson Kleina

Embezzlement:

Vasco will not have defensive midfielder Romulo and forward Morato, who will have to serve a suspension – the first for the third yellow card and the second for expulsion. Midfielder Sarrafiore tested positive for covid-19. At Ponte, Rayan and Fábio Sanches are recovering from muscle injuries.

Arbitration:

Referee: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Johnny Barros de Oliveira (SC)

VAR: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Latest results:

Vasco lost to Operário 2-0, while Ponte Preta beat Brusque 3-0. The two games were valid for Serie B.