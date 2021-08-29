Willian surprises English and loses R$ 143 million to play for Corinthians | Soccer

Instagram Willian

Willian’s return to Corinthians is getting closer and only a last-minute proposal from European football should prevent the midfielder, who is leaving Arsenal, from playing for the São Paulo club.

To fulfill the fans’ and their father’s dream, the player must renounce a lot, mainly related to the financial part. The attitude, by the way, has been surprising the club and English journalists.

In a post on Twitter, journalist Kaveh Solhekol, from Sky Sports in England, said that Arsenal’s directors are “amazed” with Willian agreeing to break the contract. That’s because the act will make the club “save £20 million”, that is, R$143 million.

Arsenal directors amazed by Willian tearing up his contract and saving the club £20m. Almost unheard of for modern-day footballer to do this. Willian has been exemplary professional since he moved to England in 2013. He wants to leave English football with his head held up high. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 28, 2021

“Willian’s amazing gesture. He’s tearing up his contract. Saving £20m for Arsenal. He has two years left on a £240,000-a-week contract, but instead of just sitting back and taking the money or asking for compensation, he is on his way to signing for Corinthians with 70% less salary,” he pointed out.

The journalist added: “almost unheard of for a modern footballer to do this. Willian has been a professional since moving to England in 2013. He wants to leave English football with his head held high. He accepts his transfer from Chelsea to Chelsea Last summer Arsenal didn’t work out and he wishes everyone at Arsenal all the best for the future,” he said.

The journalist also remembers the Brazilian’s achievements. “He leaves English football after winning five major trophies in eight seasons, including two Premier League titles,” he concluded.