With 15 years of Vasco, Miranda will complete 50 official matches for the club against Ponte Preta | Vasco

One of the young people who has gained space since the arrival of Lisca, defender Miranda will complete 50 official games as a professional of Vasco this Sunday, against Ponte Preta, at 4 pm, in São Januário.

Holder of the team’s last six games, the 21-year-old defender arrived in São Januário in 2006 to join the Vasco football team. He stood out at the base for his technical quality, especially when passing the ball and as captain of the trendy 2000 generation, whose main exponent is the forward Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen and Olympic champion for the national team.

After Miranda’s first match under Lisca’s guidance, in the 2-1 defeat by São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil, the coach praised the defender.

– I liked Miranda. Miranda is young, but experienced, has been with the national team. He is a very mature and decisive player. He values ​​Vasco too much. So he may be younger, but that doesn’t mean he’s not mature.