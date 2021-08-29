With 16 games in hand, Gabigol equals the amount of goals scored in the 2020 season – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL/FLAMENGO

Flamengo faced the saints last Saturday night (28), and won the game valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship by 4-0, in Vila Belmiro. The highlight of the match was striker Gabigol, who hit the net three times. The goals against the former club made the shirt 9 equal the amount he had scored throughout the 2020 season.

Until then, there are 27 goals for the player in this period. The big difference is that, if in 2020 he needed 43 games to reach that mark, in the current season, he reached 27 matches, with an incredible average of one goal for each appearance on the field.

In 2019, the main season of Gabigol since he arrived at Flamengo, he has scored 43 goals, becoming top scorer of the Brasileirão and Libertadores, also winning the title of both competitions. In 2021, he is at the top of the continental competition’s top scorers, with ten goals. In the national championship, he was netted six times and still doesn’t fight directly for the first position.

On the rise at Flamengo, Gabriel prepares to represent the Brazilian Team in the next World Cup qualifiers. The commitments will be against Chile, Argentina and Peru, respectively, between the 2nd, 5th and 9th of September. During this period, Fla will have no commitment.