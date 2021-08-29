With a wave of IPOs, Brazil has 40 new billionaires in 2021, according to Forbes – 08/28/2021 – Market

Even with the pandemic and the worsening of economic indicators, the number of Brazilian billionaires grew in 2021. According to Forbes Magazine, at least 40 more people managed to reach the mark of R$ 1 billion in assets this year, driven by the increase of offering of shares on the Stock Exchange.

According to Forbes, the financial incentives launched worldwide to fight the crisis heated up the capital market and were one of the main factors for the increase in the wealth of the super-rich. In the first quarter of this year, there were more than 40 stock offerings on B3, including IPOs and follow-ons.

Considering the breakdown of families and newcomers, the ranking brings 77 more names than last year, totaling 315 Brazilians. The accumulated wealth of all the country’s billionaires is R$1.9 trillion in 2021.

With R$7.54 billion, Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn, owner of Blau Farmacêutica, is the richest among newcomers, at 52 years of age. His company debuted on B3 in April 2021.

The founder of cashback company Méliuz, Israel Fernandes Salmen, also made the list after his company debuted on the stock exchange. At 33, the businessman has assets of R$ 1.15 billion.

In addition, the IPO boom in Brazil has secured the country the fifth largest market capitalization in the world, with approximately R$5.5 trillion distributed among 388 companies.

The list uses the criteria of the North American Forbes and has companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The calculation of equity was closed on June 30, 2021.