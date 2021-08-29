With an eye on the expected beneficial climate for the Corn Belt, soybeans retreat in Chicago…

Even with more soybean sales having been reported this Friday (27) by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), soybean futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade continue operating in decline. At around 1:20 pm (Eastern time), the prices retreated between 11.25 and 20 points, among the most traded positions, with November/2426 per bushel. Wheat also retreats, while corn futures operate with stability.

“The pressure comes from the beneficial climate at the end of grain filling in the US and from reports of rain in some locations in Brazil”, explains the Agrinvest Commodities team.

According to international analysts, the rains that reach important producing regions in the United States, mainly in the western half of the country. Updated maps from NOAA, the official North American weather service, reinforce the good rolls expected for the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska.

See the image below, which shows the forecast from August 27th to September 3rd.

On the other hand, the day is positive for other markets, including commodities and stock exchanges, with practically everything on the rise. On the other hand, the dollar index – the dollar index against a basket of currencies – was down 0.46% this Friday afternoon. Against the real, the loss was 1.06%, taking the US currency to R$ 5.20.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech, direct from the Jacskon Hole symposium, brought a more prudent stance on the US economy, still treating the country’s inflation as something temporary, shows signs of cooling, but at the same time the resumption of the labor market is likely to remain turbulent, as analysts explain.

Powell also cited issues related to the delta variant that could compromise the recovery of the global economy and the US, but still signaled the withdrawal of stimulus at the end of this year, but without setting a date. Currently there are monthly purchases of US$ 120 billion in assets.