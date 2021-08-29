With delta variant, unvaccinated teacher infects half of her students and 26 people in total

Women did not wear a mask when reading to students, although the school demanded

An unvaccinated teacher at an elementary school in Marin County, Calif., infected half of her students and 26 people in total by contracting the delta variant of covid-19. The discovery is from researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Experts said the woman attended school for two days, despite showing symptoms of the disease. According to them, the students sitting closest to the teacher are the most likely to be infected.

The teacher did not wear a mask when reading to students, although the school required facial coverings indoors. Half of the children in her classroom were infected, as were six students from a separate grade and eight student family members.

The high levels of infections also showed how delta can be especially transmissible in unvaccinated populations, such as very young children.

Officials stressed that vaccines, masks and other prevention measures remain essential to prevent covid-19 infections. They also warned that anyone with symptoms of the disease should stay home to avoid infecting others.