With Diego Costa, Atltico visits Bragantino for lead in the lead

Diego Costa receives instructions from coach Cuca during Atltico training (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Atltico enters the field at 20:30 this Sunday, for the 18th of the Brazilian Championship, with two great expectations. The first and most important of them: beating Red Bull Bragantino at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragana Paulista, and securing a good points lead in the lead. The other – which perhaps arouses as much anxiety in fans as the previous one – is the likely debut of center forward Diego Costa.

The 32-year-old Spaniard quickly advanced in the physical reconditioning process and joined the Alvinegro squad this Friday, in Atibaia, where the group prepared for the weekend’s game. The tendency is for Diego to stay on the bench and be called in by coach Cuca during the difficult duel. Leader, Atltico has 38 points, while Palmeiras, who had six less, reduced the disadvantage to behind by beating Athletico by 2-1, at Allianz Parque. Red Bull Bragantino started the round in fourth, with 31, but was overtaken by Flamengo, who thrashed Santos 4-0 at Vila Belmiro, and reached 10 wins, two more than Massa Bruta, who dropped to the fifth place.

last ‘marathon’ game

Minas Gerais champion, Libertadores semi-finalist, leader of Serie A and in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Atltico has had a perfect season so far. However, doing well in all competitions is costly for the players’ physical condition. The cast hasn’t had a “full week” (no games) since April.

Subsequent matches will have a break soon. The duel with Red Bull Bragantino is the last before a 14-day non-game break. The rest was only possible because Atltico had players called up by the Brazilian National Team (Guilherme Arana, Everson and Hulk), which led to a change in the calendar so as not to embezzle the team in competitions during the competition for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

“Very difficult. We are playing Monday, Thursday, Sunday night. Our opponent did not play in the middle of the week, so the week is full of work, he had rest, he plays at home, no travel. It is very difficult to play at high intensity in three games a week and not hurt,” said Cuca.

The trend is that, even in the middle of a “marathon” of games, the coach from Alvinegro maintains the base of the starting lineup of the last commitments. Nathan Silva returns to the defender in Igor Rabello’s place. The first was left out of the 2-1 victory over Fluminense this Thursday, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, having already played in the competition for Atltico-GO.

It is possible that right-back Mariano, recovered from a muscle injury in his right thigh, will return to the team in place of Guga, who replaced him in the last two matches. In midfield, Allan is suspended by accumulating three yellow cards and must give way to Tch Tch. The Jair steering wheel, with physical problems in the same region of the body, is still undergoing treatment.

the opponent

Maurcio Barbieri during Red Bull Bragantino training (Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino) Semi-finalist in the Copa Sudamericana, Red Bull Bragantino is also a protagonist in the Brazilian Championship. The team from the interior of São Paulo came to lead the competition in the first rounds and, despite having lost the lead, continues with good points (60.8%) in the final stretch of the first round.

Despite facing the mighty Atltico, Red Bull Bragantino should not prioritize the defensive system. so it has been against the main teams in Brazilian football. The proposal of coach Maurcio Barbieri’s team is clear: to bet on a positional game in which, to win, you have the ball and attack most of the fundamental time. No wonder he scored 28 goals – the highest score in Serie A alongside Flamengo.

For the game against Atltico, there are two embezzlements: defensive midfielder Raul (injury to the right knee ligament) and midfielder Lucas Evangelista (problem in the adductor muscle of the right thigh). The tendency is for them to be replaced by Jadsom Silva and Eric Ramires, respectively. In defense, defender Lo Ortiz recovered from COVID-19 and should resume the title alongside Fabrcio Bruno.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO X ATLTICO

Red Bull Bragantino

Cleiton; Aderlan, Lo Ortiz, Fabrcio Bruno and Edimar; Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo

technician: Maurcio Barbieri

athletic

Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tch Tch, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk

technician: Cuca

Reason: 18th round of the Brazilian Championship

date and time: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 8:30 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragana Paulista (SP)

referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Klber Lcio Gil (FIFA/SC) and Thiago Henrique Netto Corra Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)