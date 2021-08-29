With Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin quarreled over penalty kick, Everton wins Brighton | english football

Everton beat Brighton 2-0 this Saturday, away from home, for the third round of the Premier League. A result that kept the Liverpool team undefeated and at the top of the table. But the atmosphere was not just a party: in the second goal, Richarlison argued with the English Calvert-Lewin, wanting to beat the penalty. Away by his colleagues, the Brazilian had to let shirt 9 hit and close the score.

1 of 4 Richarlison catches ball in front of Calvert-Lewin’s astonishment in penalty kick discussion — Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra Richarlison catches the ball in front of Calvert-Lewin’s astonishment in a penalty shootout — Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

In the celebration, Richarlison followed the companions, who had restrained him moments before, to celebrate with Lewin. But the shirt 7 showed visible discomfort on the field for the remainder of the match. Nervous, he received a yellow card just four minutes after Lewin’s mess.

2 of 4 Richarlison is restrained by teammates after Lewin takes the ball from him — Photo: REUTERS Richarlison is restrained by teammates after Lewin takes the ball from him — Photo: REUTERS

3 of 4 Richarlison’s compatriot Allan tries to calm his partner — Photo: REUTERS Allan, Richarlison’s compatriot, tries to calm his companion — Photo: REUTERS

Summoned by Tite for the World Cup qualifiers, Richarlison was not released to defend the Brazilian team, along with all the other Brazilians who work in England, in a joint action of Premier League clubs that displeased some South American athletes.

Richarlison is also involved in speculation about his future. According to European press, the Brazilian may leave Everton to replace Kylian Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain, if the Frenchman settles his transfer to Real Madrid. On Friday, Everton coach Rafa Benítez said he trusts Richarlison to remain at the club. In other words, two factors that may perhaps justify the nervousness of the former Fluminense player.

Demarai Gray opened the scoring for Everton in the 41st minute of the second half. In the final stage, after the penalty suffered by Digne, Richarlison and Lewin disputed the charge, generating the conflict that marked the match, in the 13th minute. Soon after scoring, Lewin was substituted, giving way to Iwobi.