With selection, Miranda reaches the goal set before returning to São Paulo – 08/28/2021

When Miranda favored São Paulo in negotiating his return from China, the Brazilian team was an objective in sight for the 36-year-old defender. Five months after being hired by the São Paulo club, Miranda returns to coach Tite’s squad. He will represent Brazil against Chile, Argentina and Peru in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Miranda returned to São Paulo after working for two years at Jiangsu Suning, in China. He even talked to Coritiba, his first team as a professional, but ended up giving preference to the São Paulo club because he understood that he would have more chances to win titles and return to the Brazilian team.

“I went back to a big club, which gave me the condition to join the national team and I know it will give me the condition to return to the Brazilian national team again. My dream continues, my dream as a boy. Inside I feel young and prepared to wear the shirt of the Brazilian team”, he said, at the time of his arrival, to “Bem, Amigos”, of “SporTV”.

On the Morumbi team, Miranda quickly became the holder of Hernán Crespo. Along with Arboleda and Léo, the veteran forms the defender’s trio considered ideal by the commander. In the locker room, Miranda plays the role of one of the cast leaders. Since Daniel Alves was absent to serve the Olympic team, the defender assumed the captain’s armband.

It is not the first time that the partnership with São Paulo has taken Miranda to the Brazilian team. Holder in the conquest of the Brazilian tri-championship in 2006, 2007 and 2008, the defender was summoned for the first time in 2009, when the coach was still Dunga. The defender, however, ended up not being chosen to compete in the 2010 World Cup.

Miranda was the holder of the Brazilian national team in the 2018 World Cup Image: Michael Regan/Fifa/Getty Images

In the cycle for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Miranda had fewer chances. There were only two games with Felipão, at the end of 2013 and at the beginning of 2014. For that edition of the World Cup, the coach chose to count on Thiago Silva, David Luiz, Dante and Henrique.

The title in the selection came in its third cycle. Both Dunga and Tite bet on the defender. At the 2018 World Cup, he teamed up with Thiago Silva. The team ended up eliminated in the quarterfinals, after being defeated by Belgium 2-1.

Miranda played six more times for the national team. His last game was against Argentina, in that year’s Copa America semifinal. At the time, he entered the second half and played for 26 minutes. With the veto on players who play in England, the veteran defender has one more chance to seek a place among the squad for next year’s World Cup.

He will present himself to the Brazilian team next Monday (30). Before that, he should start in São Paulo against Juventude, away from home, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.