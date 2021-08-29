With three from Gabigol, Flamengo beat Santos with another rout – 08/28/2021

Just like in the middle of the week against Grêmio, Flamengo applied a 4-0 rout with every goal in the second half of the match. The victim of the time was Santos and the executioner was precisely Gabigol, a spawn of the Santos base and responsible for three goals tonight (28), in a match valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. Flamengo’s fourth goal came from rookie Andreas Pereira.

With the result, Flamengo takes fourth place from Red Bull Bragantino. Both total 31 points, but Massa Bruta is still active in this round, against the leader Atlético-MG. Santos remains in 11th place with 22 points.

Because of the game postponed due to the World Cup qualifying round, the next match for Rubro-Negro will only be on the 11th, against Palmeiras. Santos plays next weekend against Cuiabá.

João Paulo scores in the first half

The Santos goalkeeper was pressured from the first minutes of the game, when Everton Ribeiro took a risk and forced João Paulo to palm. A few minutes later, he palmed again, but this time the ball came back at the feet of the Flamengo attack. Also counting on luck, Gabigol’s submission went way up.

On minute 17, João Paulo stood out again, by defending another shot from Gabi, this time at close range. The ball returned to Gustavo Henrique, who kicked halfway through the fright, but the Santos goalkeeper defended it. Then, at 35, he still avoided Diego’s free kick.

Pirani got chance

The main surprise in Santos’ line-up for the match was the entry of Pirani in place of Marcos Guilherme, a traditional starter in Fernando Diniz’s scheme. The few onslaughts of Santos in the first stage had his participation, in two attempts with the left foot that passed close to the goal.

In the second half, with the score already 3-0 for Flamengo, he had his best chance, forcing Diego Alves to fly to avoid a goal from the right angle.

There be card!

The first half was also marked by an excess of yellow cards, five in total. On the Santos side, Robson and Carlos Sánchez were the yellow ones. Isla, Bruno Viana and Diego received the card among the rubro-negros.

The game continued hot in the second half, with four more yellowed: Gustavo Henrique on Flamengo’s side, Fernando Diniz, Felipe Jonatan and Jean Mota on Santos.

teased and provocative

On the way out for the break, some guests from the Santos board shouted against Gabigol, formed by the base of the club, asking for “respect for your home”. Six minutes into the second half, after Wagner Leonardo knocked Michael down in the area, Gabriel opened the penalty spot and turned towards the Vila Belmiro stands to celebrate.

more ex law

On minute 35, Gabigol scored Flamengo’s second goal, this time with the participation of another former Santos, defensive midfielder Thiago Maia. It was his shot made to measure for Michael, who crossed towards Gabriel, who finished in the goal alone.

The attacker’s third came out of a misstep by João Paulo, who spread the ball kicked by Matheusinho right in his direction.

It has arrived!

At 35 minutes into the game, Arrascaeta went to the bench so that Andreas Pereira could make his debut with Flamengo’s shirt. In his first intervention, with one minute on the field, he tried to cross the letter. If luck was lacking in this move, he was left in the next one, when he was aware of the Santos defense’s passing error and scored Flamengo’s fourth in the match.

Flamengo shining as a visitor…

Flamengo has been a very indigestible guest these last few weeks. With today’s victory, Renato Gaúcho’s team reached eight games without losing away from home. Of these, only one game ended in a draw. There were 23 goals scored and only three conceded.

And Santos suffering as the principal

On the other hand, Alvinegro has not been able to find itself in its domains. This was the fourth consecutive game that Santos did not win as home team at Brasileirão. Now the count is at two draws and two defeats. The last home win for the Brazilian Championship was in early July, 2-1 over Athletico-PR.

SAINTS 0 x 4 FLAMENGO

Date: 08/28/2021

Local: Urbano Caldeira Stadium, Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP);

Hour: 19h (from Brasília);

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (SC);

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE);

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Goals: Gabigol, at 6′, 25′ and 34′ and Andreas Pereira, at 38′, in the second half for Flamengo

Yellow cards: Carlos Sánchez, Robson Reis, Fernando Diniz, Felipe Jonatan, Jean Mota (SAN); Isla, Diego, Bruno Viana, Gustavo Henrique (FLA);

saints: John Paul; Madson, Robson Reis, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Jean Mota (Ivonei), Carlos Sánchez (Luiz Henrique) and Pirani; Lucas Braga (Marcos Guilherme) and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Isla (Matheuzinho), Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Diego (Thiago Maia), Everton Ribeiro (Andreas Pereira) and De Arrascaeta (Vitinho); Michael and Gabigol (Peter). Technician: Renato Gaucho.