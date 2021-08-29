Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Kane and Messi, see five options for Guardiola in attack

After a lot of searching, the Manchester City you must not hire a new center forward in this transfer window. And, starting this Saturday (28), the team starts, against the Arsenal, a journey of alternatives in command of your attack. The match will be broadcast live and exclusively from ESPN Brazil, from 8:30 am (from Brasília).

In the transfer window, the team lost Kun Aguero, whose contract was not renewed, and could not find a suitable replacement, even after many attempts.

Speculated last year, Messi went to PSG. Big obsession with the window, Kane was stopped by the tottenham and will follow on the team. Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo turned back his decision and closed with his rival Manchester United.

With that, Guardiola will have to continue with the movement of last season, when he did not have a center forward for most of the season due to injuries, improvisations or new formations.

Thinking about it, the ESPN.com.br he thought of five possibilities that the Catalan coach has to be able to have a reference in his attack.

Gabriel Jesus as 9

The shirt 9, the Brazilian already has. The coach would only have to use it again in attack command. Everyone knows this would not be new to him, who was Aguero’s reserve for a long time, but the move seems unlikely.

Both the player and the coach have been more favorable to placing him on the side of the field. In the last round, Jesus was elected best of the match for his three assists, being on the right.

Ferran Torres in the center

In the first three games of the season, an experiment was done by Pep. Spaniard Ferran Torres, signed last season, has been placed at the center of the attack, as something of a fake 9.

His performances and performance, however, have not been so praised by those who watch him. Mainly in the first two games, the team’s production in attack was not the same as in other times, disenchanting against the Norwich, when they thrashed. Torres, however, went blank.

Bernardo Silva improvised

In the pre-season friendlies, the Portuguese came to enter the center forward position, even though this is not his position. After the drop in income in the last two years, it may be a solution.

It has been much speculated, however, outside the club. Lost space in the starting lineup and can look for more game minutes in another team.

Sterling as fake 9

He was one of the goalscorers of european cup and it hasn’t been doing well on the field side with Manchester City. Guardiola can see in English a rebirth, a chance to redeem oneself from downturns.

In the match against Tottenham, he started playing as a striker once again, but he has played in other matches in the center.

Return of the attacking duo

In big moments of last season, like the qualifiers for the Champions League, Pep had in Foden and Mahrez a prolific and decisive attacking duo. While the first helped in the quarterfinals, the second helped in the semifinals.

All of this with Kevin De Bruyne behind, centered, supporting the attack and setting the two up. Now, the coach will even have the option of having Jack Grealish in one of three positions.