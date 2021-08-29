Without Gamma, HMB removes HB20 from configurator for Kappa 1.0 TGDi

So far it hasn’t given the face to be configured with the Kappa 1.0 TGDi engine, but the New HB20 should appear in the coming days with the two engine options that will remain: Kappa 1.0 MPi and Kappa 1.0 TGDi.

As already mentioned, Hyundai is preparing a new engine production plant and the long-lived Gamma 1.6 Flex should not have a place in this line. The reason is its replacement by Kappa 1.0 TGDi.

This three-cylinder engine finally won the dispute with the old four-cylinder aspirated, which leaves the range of the Hyundai HB20 with only the turbo engine and 1.0 aspirated, even adding a manual gearbox for versions like the Vision.

Without the Gamma 1.6 Flex, which will soon leave Creta Action for PCD, Hyundai will concentrate the production of Kappa here, building a smaller and more efficient engine in Piracicaba, which will have superior performance and economy.

Although it is not the first attempt by Hyundai Motor Brasil, having seen that the HB20 Turbo of the previous generation had a turbocharged Kappa without direct injection, the 1.0 TGDi is here to stay.

Having 120 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kgfm at 1,500 rpm, it will give the HB20, HB20S and HB20X, as well as New Crete, a new layout, especially with manual transmission.

The change in the HMB will allow the Hyundai brand to follow Chevrolet closely with Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker, all turbocharged or with a 1.0 aspirated base.

To be national, it is likely that the Kappa will even change its name, renamed Smartstream G1.0 T, thus receiving modifications to make it even more economical.

Nu 2.0, for example, added improvements to New Crete, now being called Smartstream G2.0. In this case, consumption efficiency improved 8%. So we can expect something similar with HB20 later on.

This mechanical change in the HB20 will give more impetus to the Hyundai compact to go on top of the Argo, which remains the leader among automobiles. The hatch from Fiat can also have a 1.0 Turbo engine to give change, if needed.