Woman is injured and rescued from the hardware in an accident involving a truck and car on the former BR-101 | Pernambuco

A crash between a truck and a car left a woman injured, on the former BR-101, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Greater Recife, in Greater Recife. The accident occurred this Friday (27), according to the Federal Highway Police (PRF). Victim was trapped in the car’s hardware and was rescued by firefighters.

According to the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), the collision occurred around 12:20 pm. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene. A 29-year-old woman, identified as Nivia Marina Guimarães Carvalho, was injured in the incident.

The woman was referred to the Hospital da Restauração, in the center of Recife. O G1 contacted the hospital unit to inquire about the victim’s health status, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

Images sent to the report show the car with the front part destroyed by the collision. The Fire Department was called to remove the woman from the hardware. The truck was hit in the front side area.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), given the traces verified at the site, the suspicion is that the car went against the highway, at kilometer 3.

Also according to the PRF, the truck driver was not injured. He performed the breathalyzer test and the result was normal.