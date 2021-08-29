Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G, Xiaomi’s Cheap Snapdragon 888 is on PROMOTION again

The AliExpress promotion arrives with a “surprise bargain” at Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G, high-performance smartphone with Snapdragon 888 and very attractive price per spec. The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G is available in the global version in two variants: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for R$2,369.60 or 8GB of RAM and 256GB for R$2,536.20.

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

– Global version with 8GB+128GB or 8GB+256GB (memory/storage)

– 120Hz AMOLED screen and 360 Hz touch sampling rate

– Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

– Three cameras: 108MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (macro)

– 20MP front camera

– 4520 mAh battery

– 33W fast charging

– Others: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Atmos Dual speakers

The Xiaomi Mi 11i is equipped with the most powerful Qualcomm processor to date, the Snapdragon 888 and also the Adreno 660 GPU. Due to these specifications, the smartphone is called “star” by Chinese manufacturer. Soc is the same as the “king of Android”, the Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi’s device offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, an adjustable refresh rate up to 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. THE screen is considered one of the best in the category. The smartphone passed tests by DisplayMate, the world’s highest display technology certification body, and achieved the highest rating of A+.



The 6.67 inches gives way to the front camera of just 2.76mm. The powerful 20MP has night mode, offers HDR video and facial unlock. The triple set at the rear is responsible for “cinema photography”, according to Xiaomi. The Mi 11i features a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. This configuration allows record 8K videos with the amazing resolution of 7680×4320 pixels.

Finally, there’s a 4520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The manufacturer guarantees that the battery will last all day with energy to spare.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G is available on AliExpress in black, white and blue. It is worth remembering that to arrive at the values ​​of BRL 2,369.60 in the 8GB version with 128GB of storage and in BRL 2,536.20 in the 8GB version with 256GB of storage, you must complete your purchase by dawn on Saturday, the 28th.

