Xiaomi opens an appointment for store opening in Rio de Janeiro

Attention MiFãs from Rio de Janeiro! Xiaomi announced that it has opened the appointment for those who want to visit the physical store that will be inaugurated at BarraShopping, located in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with events between September 9th and 12th. And the good news is that the brand promises some promotions.

This will be the third unit opened in Brazil by the Chinese brand — which has become the second largest cell phone manufacturer in the world. Xiaomi has already announced that another four will be inaugurated by the end of the year, with one more in Rio de Janeiro, another in São Paulo, one in Curitiba and another in Salvador.

Scheduling can be done through the company’s website. Whoever makes an appointment can stay in the store for a period of 15 to 20 minutes. The visit will take place in groups with a limited number of people.

The recommendation is to arrive at the mall 15 minutes before the scheduled check-in time. The visitor will have to remain in a queue until entry into the store is allowed. Meanwhile, there will be raffles, with the distribution of gifts.

The option for appointments was taken by the company to ensure that the health protocols against covid-19 are maintained and to avoid crowding in the space. At the opening of Xiaomi’s first store in São Paulo, in 2019, there was a crowd and people who stood in line for 45 hours to check out the news.

Promotional prices

For the inauguration of the new unit, Xiaomi promises a series of promotional prices, which will be practiced during the four days of the event or until the stock runs out.

Among them is the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which was launched in May this year, will be sold in gray (Onyx Gray) for R$ 2,299 (a discount of more than 30%, according to the brand). The smart lamp device Mi LED Smart Lamp bulb essential, by R$99, and the Mi TV Stick device, for R$299 are other items on sale.