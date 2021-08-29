Xuxa Meneghel opens the game on RuPaul’s Drage Race

After coming out in the press the information that Xuxa Meneghel will lead the Brazilian version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the repercussion turned out to be huge and the presenter spoke about what is happening.

“What I can say is that I’ve seen all the episodes, six and seven are my favorites. The drag I like the most? There is a little japinha who ended up saying in the episode that she had AIDS, and that no one knew about her family. I don’t know her name because there are so many different names all along. But there are some that are wonderful, right? Wow, how they dance, how they sing, how they make up…”, said the presenter in a video of Poe na Roda.

However, a controversy ended up being created, mainly after some people did not agree that I was not a drag representative in the presentation. “There is a drag inside me that is very keen to do a lot. So, if I can, I’ll still participate in a program where they’ll make me up, I’ll still take pictures… of course, with all due respect. I’m not doing this to appropriate anything at all. I really respect your life, your story. I can’t imagine what you must have gone through in life”said Xuxa.

“It’s very easy for me, as a woman, to assemble myself and say ‘I’m playing at being a drag queen’ and that’s not it, it’s not a joke, but asking permission to enter your world and say that I’m very proud of you accept me. Since you’ve accepted me a few times, I’m going to dress and cross-dress or want to look like you guys because I admire you so much, but please don’t take it the other way and yes, really, just admiration, a lot of admiration.”, he stated.