Youth x São Paulo: where to watch, rosters and refereeing – 08/28/2021

Separated by just one point, Juventude and São Paulo face off tomorrow (29), at Alfredo Jaconi, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. Positioned in the middle of the table, the two teams have the chance to approach the Libertadores classification zone in the duel.

Juventude has 20 points, one less than São Paulo, but has played only 16 times so far in Brasileirão.

where to watch

TV Globo will broadcast the game to São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Uberlândia (MG), Ituiutaba (MG) and Uberaba (MG). Premiere will also broadcast the duel. UOL Scoreboard tracks in real time

Embezzlement

Youth: Paulinho Bóia (belongs to São Paulo) and Wescley (injured)

São Paulo: Marquinhos (muscle stretching), Arboleda (thigh injury), William (arthroscopy) and Welington (thigh injury)

Probable escalations

Youth: Marcelo Carne; Michel Macedo, Rafael Forster (Quintero), Vitor Mendes (Quintero) and William Matheus; Dawhan, Matheus Jesus, Chico and Guilherme Castilho (Capixaba); Smile and Ricardo Bueno.

São Paulo: Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda, Leo; Daniel Alves, Liziero, Luan, Gabriel Sara, Reinaldo; Rigoni and Pablo.

Arbitration

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Assistants: Rogério de Oliveira Braga and Márcio Iglésias Araújo Silva (both PI)

VAR: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)