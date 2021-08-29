Zezé Di Camargo catches Graciele Lacerda bathing in the sea in Cancun

Graciele Lacerda and Zezé Di Camargo are enjoying their vacation in Cancun, Mexico, and the muse took the opportunity to publish a record of the trip that delighted the couple’s fans.

After taking a bath in the crystal clear waters of the paradisiacal setting, the singer took the opportunity to make a breathtaking click of the beloved after leaving the sea. Of course, the fitness muse’s good form didn’t go unnoticed and fans raved about it on Instagram. “The one who deserves to post”, he wrote.

Recently, we showed here that Graciele Lacerda, wife of singer Zezé Di Camargo, of the duo with Luciano, tends to leave her followers open-mouthed by showing good form in her Instagram clicks, where she has already gathered more than 2.2 million fans.

Thinking about it, the Newsroom Metropolitan gathered the 7 times that the brunette most caught the web’s attention when posing in paradisiacal settings to renew her tan.

