10 Foods That Pass Like Fit But Aren’t | nutrition

It is common to find that foods such as granola bars, turkey breast or even juice box are healthy. But the high content of sugar, fat, salt (sodium) and chemical components found in these products indicate the opposite, which can mislead those who think that their consumption brings health benefits. To maintain a balanced diet, it’s important to pay attention to ingredients and make smart choices. In order to alert people and understand the consequences caused by bad eating habits, the US Athlete spoke with the nutritionist Cristiane Coelho who indicated some examples of foods that seem to be healthy, but are not.

– A balanced diet is the key to preventing diseases, especially chronic non-communicable ones, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases. We also have numerous benefits that can be seen in the skin and hair, as the nutritional balance reflects both internally and externally – explains the nutrologist.

10 foods that appear to be healthy

According to Cristiane, to help consumers distinguish what can be best for their health, it is essential to read the list of ingredients on the package label. The foods are listed in order of quantities from the largest to the smallest.

They are seen as rich in fiber, but their composition does not have this function. In general, cheaper granola bars are actually sources of sugar and fat. In addition, they do not reach 1g of fiber per serving, that is, they do not reach the necessary amount of fiber, which should reach around 25g per day.

The product has the same chemical addition procedures as the ham. There is also nutritional equivalence to carbohydrates, proteins, lipids (fats) and also a high value of sodium/salt.

The product, which has in its list of ingredients the first items such as water or sugar, has a reduced amount of fruit and other nutritional attributes (vitamins and minerals), which makes the juice just a sweetened refreshment.

The main nutrient in food is omega 3 found in fat. When placed in water, it reduces both fat and omega 3, considered the main nutrient in tuna.

Whole grain breads must be rich in fiber, but it is important to observe the list of ingredients, both the order of the whole and refined flours, and the quality of the other ingredients that make up the recipe. Currently, there are breads that vary in quantity from 1.1 to more than 4g of fiber per serving.

With the removal of sugar from the product, to be included in the diet category, chocolate receives a significant increase in fat. Therefore, it is not recommended for use in weight loss or weight maintenance diets, only for diabetics.

7. Processed vegetable chips

The product has the addition of chemical components so that the shelf life is longer. In the ingredient list, there are also fats and sugars to improve the food’s taste. Therefore, the best option is to buy fresh vegetables, sprinkle them with a drizzle of olive oil, sprinkle with herbs and make them at home.

They are rich in sucrose or sweetener, resulting in excess sugar or sodium. The best option is to prepare tea at home and use your creativity in mixing tea with fruit juices for hot days.

There are dehydrated fruits with more added sugar than gummy candies. It is recommended to consume dehydrated fruit only when there is no added sugar.

The drink aims to help athletes and athletes to have hydration and energy recovery. When children or other people consume the product, it is the same as consuming sweetened soft drinks or juices.

Excess and health risks

Just as it is essential to pay attention to the ingredients contained on product labels, it is also necessary to pay attention to the risks and consequences that excess consumption of these foods can bring to health.

– Foods rich in sugars favor increased glycemic response and insulin. Thus, the emergence of diabetes and increased blood pressure are stimulated as a result of increased insulin – explains Cristiane.

On the other hand, excessive sodium consumption is related to increased blood pressure and possible difficulties in its excretion, resulting in fluid retention in parts of the body. In addition, according to the nutrologist, the lack of fiber in the body impairs intestinal functioning, resulting in a less healthy microbiota, as well as interfering with the absorption of fat, since soluble fibers play a role in binding with cholesterol, enabling a decreased absorption.

– The substitution always revolves around “in natura” foods, that is, what nature offers, or even the need to add different foods for the formulation of preparations, observe those that have a smaller list of ingredients – explains Cristiane Bunny.

The cereal bar can be replaced by oilseeds such as chestnuts, almonds or walnuts. The juice from the box can be exchanged for natural fruit juice made up of more than one fruit. The breakfast cereal for cereals such as oats, oat bran, chia or flaxseed or even a mix of cereals and natural seeds. Diet chocolate by 70% chocolate. The turkey breast by organic eggs, natural chicken pate. Coconut water isotonics.