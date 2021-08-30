50 MP! Xiaomi uses more advanced cameras in all intermediate cell phones, rumor says

Xiaomi has been investing heavily in the photo capability of its cell phones. In addition to under-display camera technology, debuted on the Mi Mix 4, the Chinese leader expands its numbers with resolutions that should reach 200 MP with the Mi 12 Ultra. For the simplest models, the manufacturer must not compromise on the quality of the sensors and can consecrate its intermediate cell phones with competitive levels of photography in the segment. O Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi will impress this selected audience, but without adopting absurd resolutions.

I don’t know if it’s IMX766. Anyway, the grain factory also got a new sensor parameter of 50mp 1/1.5″ 1μm. It seems that this is a new public version sensor that bans IMX686. — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) August 28, 2021

According to the Chinese leaker, the quality of mid-range smartphone cameras — including devices from the Redmi family — will not focus on 108 MP or 64 MP sensors, but will use solutions with a resolution of 50 MP, combining good specifications and corroborating its cost-effectiveness. It’s not known which of the main manufacturers will supply these devices — Samsung or Sony — but on a guessing level, one can expect the Sony IMX766 to have a stronger presence, a 1/5-inch alternative with larger pixels and better light collection in environments dark. Apparently, Xiaomi’s initiative has already borne its first fruits. The newly released Redmi 10 fits these parameters, assuming intermediate characteristics with MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset and utilizing a 50 MP main sensor. As of 2022, all intermediaries must be equipped with similar cameras.