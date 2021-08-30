5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021: check the extension schedule

5th installment of the 2021 Emergency Aid benefit – official dates for the payment of the extension

Check the payment for installment 5 of the 2021 Emergency Aid extension for online availability (Caixa Tem app movement) and for physical availability (cash withdrawal).

The calendar follows according to the beneficiary’s month of birth. born in:

January

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 20

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 1st

February

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 21

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 2nd

March

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 21

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 3rd

April

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 22

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 6

May

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 24

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 9th

June

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 25

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 10

July

You May Like It Too:

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 26

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 13

August

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 27

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 14

September

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 28

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 15

October

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 28

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 16

November

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and app – August 29

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 17

December

Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 31

Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 20

Bolsa Família and Emergency Aid 2021 – dates are not changed

Beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família Program receive the 2021 emergency aid benefit, in accordance with the framework rules. Therefore, the Bolsa Família calendar is not changed due to the aid.

Payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries:

Beneficiaries with a NIS finalized in the numbers listed below, receive on the date that appears after each NIS number referenced.

End of Nis of Beneficiary 1: August 18th

End of Beneficiary 2 Nis: August 19th

End of Beneficiary 3 Nis: August 20th

End of Beneficiary 4 Nis: August 23

End of Beneficiary 5 Nis: August 24th

End of Beneficiary’s Nis 6: 25th August

End of Beneficiary’s Nis 7: 26th August

End of Nis of Beneficiary 8: August 27

End of Beneficiary’s Nis 9: 30th August

End of Beneficiary Nis 0: August 31