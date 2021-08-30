5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021: check the extension schedule

5th installment of the 2021 Emergency Aid benefit – official dates for the payment of the extension
Check the payment for installment 5 of the 2021 Emergency Aid extension for online availability (Caixa Tem app movement) and for physical availability (cash withdrawal).
The calendar follows according to the beneficiary’s month of birth. born in:
January
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 20
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 1st
February
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 21
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 2nd
March
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 21
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 3rd
April
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 22
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 6
May
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 24
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 9th
June
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 25
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 10
July
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 26
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 13
August
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 27
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 14
September
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 28
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 15
October
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 28
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 16
November
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and app – August 29
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 17
December
Scheduled date for availability on the Caixa Tem digital social account and application – August 31
Scheduled date for the withdrawal of the amount in cash – September 20
Bolsa Família and Emergency Aid 2021 – dates are not changed
Beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família Program receive the 2021 emergency aid benefit, in accordance with the framework rules. Therefore, the Bolsa Família calendar is not changed due to the aid.
Payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries:
Beneficiaries with a NIS finalized in the numbers listed below, receive on the date that appears after each NIS number referenced.
- End of Nis of Beneficiary 1: August 18th
- End of Beneficiary 2 Nis: August 19th
- End of Beneficiary 3 Nis: August 20th
- End of Beneficiary 4 Nis: August 23
- End of Beneficiary 5 Nis: August 24th
- End of Beneficiary’s Nis 6: 25th August
- End of Beneficiary’s Nis 7: 26th August
- End of Nis of Beneficiary 8: August 27
- End of Beneficiary’s Nis 9: 30th August
- End of Beneficiary Nis 0: August 31