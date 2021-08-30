60.3 million Brazilians complete vaccination

Brazil today reached the mark of 60.3 million inhabitants who completed vaccination against covid-19, equivalent to 28.3% of the national population.

The survey is by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part, based on information provided by the state health departments. In total, 60,364,051 people received the second or single dose of the immunizer.

The vaccine scheme was completed by 267,485 Brazilians between yesterday and today, with the second dose being applied to 266,090 people and the single dose to another 1,395.

In the same period, 443,388 people received the first dose. In total, 129,114,566 Brazilians went through this initial phase, equivalent to 60.53% of the national population.

In the last 24 hours, 710,873 doses of vaccine against covid-19 were applied in Brazil, adding the first, second and single dose.

Acre, Ceará, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Sergipe did not send updated data on vaccination until the closing time of the consortium bulletin, at 20:00.

In percentage terms, the state of São Paulo leads among those with the largest portion of its population vaccinated with the first dose: 71.17% of local inhabitants.

The state with the highest proportion of inhabitants with complete vaccination remains Mato Grosso do Sul: 43.38% of the local population.

Gamma variant evolved and extended transmission, says scientist who discovered it

In January, a survey coordinated by virologist Felipe Naveca, from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) Amazônia, confirmed the existence of a variant of the new coronavirus, originating in the Amazon.

It was P.1 (now called gamma), which would come to “dominate” the country and account for more than 90% of covid-19 cases at the peak of the second wave in the country.

Seven months after the discovery, Naveca says, in an interview with UOL, that the variant does not stop presenting mutations and that they favored the transmission of the virus.

He says that it is still too early to know if the delta variant will do something similar in Brazil. “With the detection of the first six cases of delta, last week, in Amazonas, it will be possible to verify in the coming weeks whether there will be a change in the epidemiological scenario and whether or not to associate it with the delta variant”, he says.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.