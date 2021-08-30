Zezé Di Camargo’s wife shows off her body when she appears renewing her tan in Mexico

Graciele Lacerda (40) stole the show with his bikini body in a new click of the trip he is taking in Cancun, Mexico.

Last Sunday, 29, the wife of Zeze di Camargo (59) used his social network to share another beautiful record of the rest days he is enjoying at the place.

On her Instagram, the digital influencer shared a photo while renewing her tan in the pool at the luxurious resort where they are staying.

“Sunshine days, the happiness that shines in our smiles”, wrote in the caption.

In the image, the brunette appeared lying on the edge of the pool, sunbathing while holding a drink in her hands. In sunglasses and a straw hat, she appeared wearing a thin blue bikini.

Graciele drew attention with her ripe frame, her shapely legs and her flat stomach.

“What a body”, commented a follower. “She is very wonderful”, said another. “A body is a body”, fired one more.

See the click of Graciele Lacerda flaunting her bikini body in Mexico:





