A plane flight in the eye of Hurricane Ida

It is an act of bravery in the name of science. Just before the devastating hurricane Ida landed in the southern United States early this Sunday afternoon, a hurricane hunter (hurricane hunter) from NOAA, the US government weather agency, once again flew inland at the center of the storm. to collect wind and atmospheric pressure data.

Monster Hurricane Ida landfall at 1:55 pm EDT as a category 4 storm with maximum sustained wind of 241 km/h and a minimum core pressure of 930 hPa in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Video released by the US National Hurricane Center shows the flight in the eye of Hurricane Ida just before the storm hit the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, in the state of Louisiana, in the American South.

WORLD | Stunning video taken from a hurricane fighter plane from @NOAA that collected meteorological data (sounding) in the eye of hurricane category 4 # One way this Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/FIXyxm9Iqx — MetSul.com (@metsul) August 29, 2021

The images clearly show what is called the stadium effect. This is because the appearance is of a stadium where the circular cloud wall is equivalent to the bleachers and the open space of the tropical cyclone’s eye to the open area above the playing field.

Just finished our flight through # One way with @gusalaka. What an insane storm. The RI and then development of a secondary eyewall expanding impacts across SE Louisiana. Hope everyone is prepared and safe. pic.twitter.com/wigWNKkn0X — Andy Hazelton (@AndyHazelton) August 29, 2021

As they made their final flight over the Gulf of Mexico, the crew encountered severe turbulence upon entering Ida’s eyewall.

OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO – Flying into the eye of Category 4 Hurricane # One way on NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 Miss Piggy during morning mission 08.29.21. Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Doremus, NOAA Corps. Visit https://t.co/JRMe4KQZfE for NOAA event resources. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/STHD6mWwgd — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 29, 2021

That’s what you’d expect in a storm so intense it was bordering on Category 4 and 5 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale. NOAA was using two hurricane hunters to monitor Ida.

The Hurricane Hunters

Why are pilots at such risk when flying in the center of hurricanes? Scientists on board launch radiosondes into the eye of the storm from the plane that collect data such as atmospheric pressure and wind. These data are essential to know the intensity of the cyclone and, once fed into the computers, allow a more accurate prediction of meteorological models about its intensity and trajectory.

How do planes not break up? Airplanes are generally not destroyed by strong winds during flight. Aircraft generally fly in jet streams with winds in excess of 250 km/h in different parts of the world.

It is shear, or sudden change in horizontal or vertical winds, that can destroy an aircraft or cause it to lose control. That’s why NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft don’t experience tornadoes.

NOAA pilots and crew are used to flying in the high wind environment of a hurricane and are not afraid that it will destroy the plane, but they are always monitoring the severe weather and shear points that they can often identify on radar and thus are able to avoid if they are too severe.

The Hurricane Hunters belong to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron operating out of Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Mississippi. Its members trace the origins of hurricane hunting to 1943, when two then Army Aviation Corps pilots flew in a hurricane off Texas.

Despite the severity of storms like Ida and the enormous danger on the ground, flights have an incredible safety record. No aircraft have been lost in over four decades. The last time was in 1974.

About six hurricane or typhoon fighter aircraft have been lost in total throughout history, costing 53 lives. Today, missions are carried out in large part by US Air Force reservists who, after a few days or weeks chasing storms, return to their jobs in the civilian world.

the eye of the hurricane

Characteristic of very intense hurricanes, Ida’s eye was very well defined in the satellite images this Sunday morning. The eye was already a few miles from touching land on the coast of the US state of Louisiana.

The most recognizable feature found in a hurricane is the eye. They are found in the center and are between 20 and 50 kilometers in diameter. The eye is the center of the hurricane, the point around which the rest of the storm revolves and where the lowest surface pressures are found in the storm.

The sky is usually clear or with few clouds above the eye and the winds are relatively light. In fact, it’s the calmest part of any hurricane. Why? The eye is so calm because the now strong surface winds that converge towards the center never reach it. The Coriolis force slightly deflects the wind from the center, causing the wind to rotate around the center of the hurricane, the eyewall, or eyewall, leaving the exact center (the eye) calm.

Subscribe to our free newsletter for news and alerts

An eye becomes visible when some of the air that rises up the wall of the eye is forced into the center of the storm, rather than outward, where most of it goes. This portion of air heads towards the center from all directions. This convergence causes the air to actually sink into the eye. This sinking creates a warmer environment and the clouds evaporate leaving a clear one.