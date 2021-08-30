A star in the semi, Zanotti sees Corinthians’ failures: “You can’t be inattentive” – ​​08/29/2021

THE midfielder Gabi Zanotti, Corinthians standout in the semifinal match of the Women’s Brazilian Championship against Ferroviária, showed more discomfort with the team’s failures in the game at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara-SP, than with the good result or the great goal of bike that scored in the first half.

“Happy for the goal and the result away from home, but I don’t think it was one of the best nights. The team that wants to be champions can’t be so careless. Despite the 3-1, the game is open. We need to work to avoid mistakes on the way back”, highlighted shirt 10.

In addition to the second goal against Ferrinha, it was also Zanotti’s goal for Erika, who closed the victory by 3-1 away from home.

For the midfielder, the mistake of alvinegras was to lose control of the match and offer the hosts many opportunities to score; between lost chances and a beautiful defense by Kemelli, Ferroviária only managed to score with Yasmin, after a corner kick seven minutes into the match.

“We lost control of the game and they created several opportunities, just like us. Now it’s time to correct the mistakes to guarantee a spot in the final,” said Zanotti.

The return match of the semifinals will be next Sunday (5), at Arena Barueri, at 20:00 (GMT). To advance, Timão needs a win, draw or even a loss by a goal difference.